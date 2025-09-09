DUCSU election results must be announced tonight: Chief returning official
The poll results of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) will be declared within Tuesday night.
Chief returning official of DUCSU election, professor Mohammad Zashim Uddin confirmed this to Prothom Alo around 9:45 pm Tuesday. He said that the counting had progressed at some centres, while it lagged behind at some others.
After voting ended at 4:00 pm today, counting for the DUCSU and hall union elections began at eight centres. Candidates from Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and several other panels have already staged protests on the campus alleging irregularities.
When asked, chief returning official professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin told Prothom Alo that votes are being counted using OMR machines. Counting is being conducted transparently at all centres simultaneously. A precise time for the result cannot be given, but the results will definitely be announced tonight. Counting has progressed at some centres, while it lags behind at others.
Explaining the delay in counting, the professor said, “The DUCSU ballot has five sheets, which must first be separated before being fed into the machine. As soon as a box is opened, the separation has to be done first. This is the main reason why it is taking time.”