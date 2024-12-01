HC acquits all accused of 21 August grenade attack case

The verdict sentenced 19 individuals, including former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar and former deputy education minister Abdus Salam Pintu, to death.

Additionally, 19 others, including BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, were sentenced to life imprisonment, and 11 others received various terms of imprisonment and fines.

Following the verdict, the case files, along with the judgment, were transferred to the High Court in 2018, where it was registered as a death reference case.

Lawyers have said that in any criminal case, when a convict is sentenced to death by a trial court, the sentence must be approved by the High Court to be enforced. This is known as a death reference case. In addition, the convicts have the opportunity to file jail appeals, regular appeals, and other applications.