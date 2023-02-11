IMF terms: Subsidy not to drop despite fuel price hike 

A drop in subsidy means a rise in price, which eventually pushes up the consumers’ expenses. The IMF, however, believes that it is crucial to reduce subsidy in the energy sector to bring stability in the economy of Bangladesh.

The government raised the prices of petrol, octane, diesel, kerosene, gas and electricity last year. The IMF hoped the move to bring a positive result in the longer run. It, however, acknowledged that the move to reduce energy sector subsidies would affect economic prospects in the short and long term.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is also in favour of subsidy reduction. While inaugurating the Biniyog Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon area on 5 February, she said it is not possible for the government to bear such a huge amount of subsidy. All should keep in mind that England increased the electricity price by 150 per cent. We are yet to reach that stage.

“Gas and electricity can be served at the purchase rate. We will subsidize agriculture and food production,” she added.

The IMF believes that subsidy rationalization would create more financing scopes in the country's social and development sectors. It said the current fuel price in Bangladesh is close to the world market. But the subsidy on gas and electricity is likely to be 0.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current fiscal.

The lending agency asked the government to track down ways to adjust the fuel price within the tenure of its loan scheme. State minister for power and energy Nasrul Hamid made an announcement in this regard before the final approval of the loan. Also, the government amended a law to empower the executive department to revise fuel prices.