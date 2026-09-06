TIB expresses concern over more empowered and unaccountable Battalion

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed concern that the Special Response Battalion (SRB) Bill, 2026, tabled in Parliament with the stated aim of establishing a new specialised police unit following the abolition of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), is in effect being designed to provide a legal basis for a more empowered and virtually unaccountable RAB under a new name.

TIB is deeply concerned that the draft retains provisions granting the SRB broad and ambiguous powers, inadequate legal safeguards governing the use of firearms and force, the scope for searches and arrests without warrants based on suspicion, an internal complaints resolution mechanism involving a clear conflict of interest, the risk of transferring RAB personnel to the new force without proper vetting, and the provision to include members of the armed forces on deputation, the anti-graft watchdog said in a statement today, Sunday.

In the statement issued to the media, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, “The policy decision to abolish RAB is undoubtedly long overdue, and we wanted to see it as a positive step. But changing the name of a force does not, by itself, constitute institutional reform.”