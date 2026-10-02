Assets worth nearly Tk 770b seized, frozen at home, abroad

Courts have ordered the seizure, attachment or freezing of assets worth around Tk 769.84 billion held at home and abroad as part of efforts to recover assets siphoned out of the country. These assets include land, houses, flats, bank accounts, company shares, beneficiary owners (BOs), investment funds in various countries and others.

The first meeting of the 13th parliament’s Standing Committee on Estimates was held at the Parliament complex today, Thursday. In the absence of the committee chairman, committee member Ekramul Bari Tipu chaired the meeting.

A report titled ‘Summary of Bangladesh’s Initiatives to Recover Stolen Assets’ was presented before the committee by Bangladesh Bank. The committee was briefed on the recovery of Bangladesh’s stolen assets and subsequent plans.

Updated information up to August was presented to the committee. It said civil proceedings had been initiated to recover the financial losses suffered by banks due to the illegal transfer of loan proceeds and their subsequent siphoning abroad.

Initially, six individuals and business groups have been selected. They are former land minister of the Awami League government Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, S Alam Group, Beximco Group, Sikder Group, Nassa Group and Orion Group. Four factors were considered in selecting them: a high volume of defaulted loans; intelligence information and evidence of money transfers to various countries; information on obtaining loans from banks through concealed or opaque methods; and the fact that these six groups account for $12 billion in loans among the 11 priority business groups under investigation.