PM Hasina phones Modi, vows to continue working together to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, ‘Smart Bangladesh 2041’
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wednesday greeted Narendra Modi for winning election for the third consecutive time, while Modi invited the Bangladesh prime minister to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his government.
During a telephone conversation in the evening, the prime minister congratulated Modi on behalf of the people of Bangladesh, her government, her family members and herself on the resounding victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the 18th Lok Sabha election.
“This victory of NDA for the third consecutive term was made possible due to your strong leadership,” her deputy press secretary Noorelahi Mina told the newspersons quoting the prime minister as saying.
Sheikh Hasina hoped, “Through this victory, India and its people will move forward in the world arena.”
She also mentioned about the very cordial and friendly relations between Bangladesh and India.
Narendra Modi invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his government. Sheikh Hasina accepted the invitation, said Mina.
Meanwhile, the Indian Prime Minister’s office issued a statement regarding the telephone conversation between the two leaders, said Indian news agency ANI. “The two leaders pledged to continue working together to further deepen the historic and close ties under the renewed mandate towards achieving under the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Smart Bangladesh 2041,” it said.
They further acknowledged the significant improvements achieved in the lives of the people of both countries in the last decade and looked forward to further enhancing the transformative relationship across all domains that include economic and development partnership, energy security, connectivity including digital linkages and people-to-people contacts among others, it added.