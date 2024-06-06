PM Hasina phones Modi, vows to continue working together to achieve ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, ‘Smart Bangladesh 2041’

“This victory of NDA for the third consecutive term was made possible due to your strong leadership,” her deputy press secretary Noorelahi Mina told the newspersons quoting the prime minister as saying.

Sheikh Hasina hoped, “Through this victory, India and its people will move forward in the world arena.”

She also mentioned about the very cordial and friendly relations between Bangladesh and India.

Narendra Modi invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his government. Sheikh Hasina accepted the invitation, said Mina.