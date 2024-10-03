Former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder arrested

Members of the Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder from Bashundhara residential area on Thursday night.

Additional commissioner of DB, Rezaul Karim Mollik confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said cases have been filed against Sadhan Chandra Majumder.

He became member of parliament from Naogaon-1 constituency (Niamotpur, Porsha and Sapahar) in the 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th parliament elections.

Sadhan Chandra Majumder, who is general secretary of Awami League's Naogaon district unit, was made the food minister following the 11th parliamentary election.