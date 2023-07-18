AL, BNP organise counter programmes in the capital today

The ruling Awami League and the opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies are scheduled to hold countering programmes in the capital on Tuesday.
BNP will hold a march at 10:00am. The march will start from Gabtoli’s SA Khalek Bus Counter and end in Old Dhaka’s Ray Shaheb Bazar Road (Bahadur Shah Park).
BNP said the march will begin at Gabtoli then go to Shyamoli, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarani, Karwan Bazar, FDC, Moghbazar, Malibagh, Kakrail, Naya Paltan, Fakirapool, Motijheel Shapla Chottor, Ittefaq mor, Dayaganj and then end in Ray Shaheb Bazar Road.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be the chief guest in the march. BNP will also hold similar programmes in all districts and metropolitans simultaneously today (Tuesday).
Awami League’s procession will begin at 3:00pm. The party will hold the ‘Peace and Development Procession’ from the Engineers Institution to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi 32.
The countering programmes from the two parties could cause heavy traffic in the capital. Both parties also have programmes on Wednesday.
BNP will hold a march on Wednesday, which will begin from Abdullahpur and then go to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Kuril, Notun Bazar, Badda, Rampura Bridge, Khilgaon, Basabo, Mugda, Sayedabad and finally finish in Jatrabari Intersection.
BNP allies and other opposition parties who are part of the one-point movement will also hold marches at different points of the capital on Tuesday.
Ganatantra Mancha will hold a march at 11:00am from Mirpur 12, 12-party alliance will hold a march from Kakrail Intersection to Motijheel’s Shapla Chattor at 2:30pm, Jatiyatabadi Samamana Jote will hold a march from Bijoy Nagar to Ittefaq mor at 12:00pm, Gono Forum will hold a match at 3:00pm from the Notre Dame College to the National Press Club, LDP will hold a march from its office in Karwan Bazar’s FDC to Motijheel’s Shapla Chattor at 11:00am. Other parties will also hold their own marches.
Awami League procession
Awami League’s Dhaka Metropolitan South unit’s ‘Peace and Development Procession’ will begin at 3:00pm. The party’s general secretary Obaidul Quader will be present as the chief guest. Similar processions will be held in Rajshahi, Chattogram, Barisal and Sylhet divisions.
On Wednesday, Awami League’s Dhaka Metropolitan North unit will hold a procession from Tejgaon’s Satrasta to Mohakhali. Obaidul Quader and other central leaders of the party will participate in that procession. Similar procession will be held simultaneously in Rangpur, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions by the local Awami League units.
BNP on 12 July declared the marches on 18 and 19 July as part of the one-point movement to oust the government. The next day, Awami League announced its ‘Peace and Development Procession’.
