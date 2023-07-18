AL, BNP organise counter programmes in the capital today

The ruling Awami League and the opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allies are scheduled to hold countering programmes in the capital on Tuesday.

BNP will hold a march at 10:00am. The march will start from Gabtoli’s SA Khalek Bus Counter and end in Old Dhaka’s Ray Shaheb Bazar Road (Bahadur Shah Park).

BNP said the march will begin at Gabtoli then go to Shyamoli, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarani, Karwan Bazar, FDC, Moghbazar, Malibagh, Kakrail, Naya Paltan, Fakirapool, Motijheel Shapla Chottor, Ittefaq mor, Dayaganj and then end in Ray Shaheb Bazar Road.