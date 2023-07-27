US state dept briefing raises matter of Bangladesh summoning 13 diplomats

The matter of Bangladesh summoning 13 diplomats due to their statements regarding the attack on independent candidate Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom during Dhaka-17 by-election came up in the routine press briefing of the US State Department.

At the US State Department's regular press briefing on Wednesday, Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel addressed the matter of 13 diplomats, including representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, being summoned. This action was taken by the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to the diplomats' statements condemning the attack on independent candidate Hero Alom during the Dhaka-17 by-election, as reported in Bangladeshi media. The summoning of the UN Resident Coordinator on 20 July was also related to the same issue.