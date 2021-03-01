Stop giving publicity to nuisance: FM on 13 diplomats’ jt statement

The foreign minister said they do not have any objection if people of this country express concern over anybody's death.

Thirteen ambassadors and high commissioners stationed in Dhaka on Friday urged the government of Bangladesh to conduct a "swift, transparent, and independent inquiry" into the full circumstances of Mushtaq Ahmed's death.

They represented members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD group of nations, with missions in Dhaka. The diplomats of the (OECD) member countries made the call in a joint statement expressing their "grave concerns" over the death in custody of Mushtaq Ahmed on 25 February 2021. The OECD is a group of 37 rich, or 'First World' nations.

Ahmed had been held in pre-trial detention since 5 May 2020 under the provisions of the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Momen said death in jail is a common phenomenon in every country even in the USA.

But, he said, the strange thing is that when someone dies in jail in Bangladesh, they (foreign envoys) create hype over it and the media in the country give that publicity.