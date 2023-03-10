EU releases €1 million aid for Rohingya camp fire victims

Following the fire outbreak in a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar on 5 March, and its devastating consequences on people living in the most affected areas, the EU has released €1 million in emergency humanitarian assistance, reports UNB.

The funding will focus on shelter and stabilisation of slopes, repair of damaged water and sanitation facilities, emergency health interventions and prevention of disease outbreaks in the camp.

The International Organisation for Migration was able to immediately deploy response teams at the outbreak of the fire, to support the affected communities and prevent further damage.