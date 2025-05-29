M Riaz Hamidullah presents his credentials to Indian president
Bangladesh’s newly appointed High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, has formally presented his credentials to Indian President Droupadi Murmu.
He presented the credentials today, Thursday, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, according to the Press Information Bureau of India.
A senior Bangladeshi diplomat from Delhi said that Indian President Droupadi Murmu warmly welcomed the new High Commissioner and reaffirmed the deep and historic ties between India and Bangladesh.
Indian President Droupadi Murmu recalled the great Liberation War of 1971 and emphasised the importance of both countries working together to fulfill the aspirations of their people.
Speaking on the occasion, the Indian president said her country envisions a democratic, stable, prosperous, and inclusive Bangladesh, says a press release.
She emphasised that the foundation of bilateral ties between the two nations lies in the shared sacrifices made during the Liberation War of 1971.
The Indian President also spoke of the importance of a joint vision for shared prosperity and enhanced connectivity.
She congratulated Bangladesh on assuming the chairmanship of BIMSTEC for a two-year term.
Ambassador Hamidullah, a senior career diplomat, assumed his duties in New Delhi on 14 April 2025, coinciding with the Bangla New Year, succeeding Ambassador Mustafizur Rahman.
Ambassador Hamidullah also emphasised the importance of fostering connections between the youth of both nations, recognising that they represent the largest demographic segments.
Riaz Hamidullah also conveyed warm greetings from the President of Bangladesh to the President of India and expressed a commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted ties between the peoples of the two countries.
He emphasised the need for Bangladesh and India to work together to ensure development, peace, and stability in the region, as well as to realise the aspirations of their people.
Notably, Riaz Hamidullah arrived in Delhi in the first week of April to assume his role as Bangladesh’s High Commissioner.
He was scheduled to present his credentials to the President of India on 15 May.
However, just three hours before the scheduled time, the presentation was postponed. The Indian government informed the Bangladesh High Commission of this decision through its Ministry of External Affairs, but no specific reason for the postponement was provided.
Before his current posting, Ambassador Hamidullah served as secretary (West & Multilateral) at Bangladesh’s foreign ministry in Dhaka.
His earlier diplomatic assignments include serving as Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and to Sri Lanka, as well as positions at Bangladesh Missions in New York (Permanent Mission), New Delhi, and the SAARC Secretariat (as Director), over a distinguished career spanning three decades.
In addition, ambassador Hamidullah worked as the ambassadors/High commissioners of Thailand, Costa Rica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Türkiye and also presented their Letters of Credence to the Indian President during the Presentation of Credentials Ceremony.