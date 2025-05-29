M Riaz Hamidullah presents his credentials to Indian president

Bangladesh’s newly appointed High Commissioner to India, M Riaz Hamidullah, has formally presented his credentials to Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

He presented the credentials today, Thursday, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, according to the Press Information Bureau of India.

A senior Bangladeshi diplomat from Delhi said that Indian President Droupadi Murmu warmly welcomed the new High Commissioner and reaffirmed the deep and historic ties between India and Bangladesh.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu recalled the great Liberation War of 1971 and emphasised the importance of both countries working together to fulfill the aspirations of their people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Indian president said her country envisions a democratic, stable, prosperous, and inclusive Bangladesh, says a press release.

She emphasised that the foundation of bilateral ties between the two nations lies in the shared sacrifices made during the Liberation War of 1971.