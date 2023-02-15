India has total support to Sheikh Hasina’s leadership: Kwatra

Visiting Indian External Affairs Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday said New Delhi has total support to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership as he called on her at the premier’s official Ganobhaban residence.

“We’ve total support to you and your leadership,” a PMO spokesman quoted him as telling the premier during his courtesy call on while Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh considered India as a trusted friend and expressed hope that this friendship would deepen further.

Prime Minister’s Speech writer Md Nazrul Islam at a media briefing said Kwatra told Sheikh Hasina that the neighbouring country would remain on Bangladesh side in its development endevours including political and economic progress.