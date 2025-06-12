Bangladesh reports 108 more dengue cases in 24hrs
A total of 108 new dengue cases were reported across the country in 24 hours till Thursday morning, raising the number of confirmed cases to 5,411 since the beginning of this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Barishal Division again (outside city corporation areas) reported the highest number of new infections, with 89 fresh cases.
The latest data shows that Chattogram Division (outside city corporations) recorded four cases, Dhaka Division (outside city corporations) reported three, while 10 cases were detected in Dhaka South City Corporation, one in Dhaka North City Corporation and another one in Rajshahi Division (outside of city corporation).
However, no new fatalities were reported during this period. Currently, 481 dengue patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.
Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people. According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.