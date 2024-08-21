47 'fraudulent' contractors mounting pressure on RHD to lift ban

Some 47 contractors, who exclusively obtained contract jobs and later were blacklisted for their fraudulence during the Sheikh Hasina regime, are mounting pressure on the roads and highways department (RHD) to lift the ban on them.

These contractors staged a demonstration in front of the headquarters of RHD in Tejgaon on Sunday. They also placed a 10-point demand in a memorandum to the chief engineer.

The contractors threatened of laying seige to the RHD building unless their demand is not met by three days.

Under such a circumstance, sources said, the chief engineer was scheduled to hold a meeting with contractors on Wednesday evening.

RHD sources said the fraudulent contractors are presenting themselves as deprived ones. The officials, who took action against the unscrupulous contractors, are being blamed as the ones loyal to the previous Awami League government.