No info on Sheikh Hasina’s current whereabouts: Adviser

A journalist asked if the ministry would facilitate travel passes for former ministers, state ministers, lawmakers, and Awami League leaders who fled to India and are now seeking to travel to other countries.

The adviser clarified that the Bangladesh missions can issue travel passes only for returning home, not for traveling to other countries. A passport is required to travel to other countries.

He also said if those individuals want to return home, travel passes can be issued to facilitate their return. Also, the ministry would seek their extradition if the court wants.