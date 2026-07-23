Why Bangladesh lags behind even Bhutan, Myanmar in the digital race

Sayed Uddin (pseudonym), a 68-year-old retired businessman from Satkhira, spends much of his free time using his smartphone. He scrolls through Facebook, sometimes YouTube watching one reel after another. But neither he is aware of nor uses many of his phone's other functions such as online banking, accessing government services or obtaining agricultural information.

People like Sayed Uddin are common in Bangladesh. This scenario has emerged as a major obstacle to the country's digital progress in the latest Digital Development Index published by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The report shows Bangladesh lagging well behind its neighbouring countries in the digital race.

The index released this month, assesses ICT development in 159 countries, including Bangladesh. It is based on the data collected back in 2024.