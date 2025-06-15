Body formed to investigate low-cost flat allocations to secretaries on govt land

The road transport and bridges ministry has formed a three-member committee to investigate the allocation of low-cost flats to secretaries and other government officials on government land.

Ehsanul Haque, Senior Secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, will lead the committee.

The other two members are the secretaries of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.

The order to form the investigation committee was issued today, Sunday.

The decision follows a report published in Prothom Alo on 14 June titled “Secretaries acquired flats on govt land at low cost.” According to the order, the investigation committee was formed in response to that report. The committee has been instructed to submit its report within 15 working days.

According to sources in the road transport and bridges ministry, in addition to forming the investigation committee, the ministry's adviser, Fouzul Kabir Khan, has instructed the Bridges Division to suspend construction and handover works of the flat project.

The adviser has also directed that the individuals who were allocated flats be informed of the government’s steps. Furthermore, the Bridges Division has been asked to submit a report within three working days regarding the allocation of flats to secretaries and other officials.