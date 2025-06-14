Secretaries acquired flats on govt land at low cost

Secretaries from various government ministries were on the board of a state-run organisation. As board members, they approved the construction of flats on land acquired with government funds. The project is being financed using project funds. These secretaries have then had those flats allotted to themselves at exceptionally low prices.

It happened with the Bangladesh Bridges Authorities (BBA). Over time, secretaries who served on the BBA’s board of directors not only acquired flats themselves but also facilitated allocations to influential bureaucrats during the previous Awami League government.

A total of 32 individuals, including secretaries and officials holding equivalent ranks, received flats. Among them, four are currently in service, while two of them have joined the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) after their retirements at the behest of the government. The remaining is on retirement.

Apart from the secretaries, the government officials who received flats include additional secretaries, joint secretaries and deputy secretaries. Officials close to former bridges minister Obaidul Quader, including his personal secretary, acquired flats at incredibly cheap prices.

Taking decisions from within the board of a state-run organisation to serve personal interests is an abuse of state power, said Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB). Speaking to Prothom Alo, he described the matter as a clear act of misconduct.