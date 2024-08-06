BNP’s Rizvi, Jamaat’s Golam Parwar, Andaleev Partho get bail

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson’s advisor Amanullah Aman, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, standing committee Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and other central leaders have been granted bail in cases filed over the violence centering the quota reform movement.

Among the others, Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh secretary general Mia Golam Parwar, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) chairman Andaleev Rahman Partha and Gono Adhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur have been granted bail.

The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court passed the orders on Tuesday. BNP assistant law affairs secretary Syed Jainul Abedin and lawyers of other respective leaders confirmed this to Prothom Alo.