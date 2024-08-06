BNP’s Rizvi, Jamaat’s Golam Parwar, Andaleev Partho get bail
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson’s advisor Amanullah Aman, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, standing committee Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and other central leaders have been granted bail in cases filed over the violence centering the quota reform movement.
Among the others, Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh secretary general Mia Golam Parwar, Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) chairman Andaleev Rahman Partha and Gono Adhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur have been granted bail.
The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court passed the orders on Tuesday. BNP assistant law affairs secretary Syed Jainul Abedin and lawyers of other respective leaders confirmed this to Prothom Alo.
Pro-BNP lawyers said that among the leaders and activists who were arrested in the past few days in connection with the violence centering the quota reform movement, the court granted bail to all those who applied for bail on Tuesday.
Among the other BNP leaders who have been granted bail are BNP chairperson’s special assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, BNP joint general secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee and standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.
Besides, Dhaka north city BNP convener Saiful Islam Nirob, member secretary Aminul Haque, BNP executive committee member and central publicity secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku have been granted bail.
A large number of people have arrested, centering the quota reform movement. A total of 10,431 persons were arrested as of 30 July since the beginning of the movement.