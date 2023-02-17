Two Chhatra League student leaders leave campus on High Court orders

The proctor said they had spoken to the families of the two girls. They left the campus after that. One of the girl's home was in Rangpur and she had gone to her father's workplace in Rajshahi. The other was from a district a bit far away and so she spent the night in Kushtia.

Proctor Shahadat Hossain said that the vice chancellor had spoken about the security of the victim. The proctor said, "I spoke to the student and her father. I said she would be provided security on campus. I gave them my phone number and the phone number of the officer-in-charge (OC). We are keeping an eye out for her."

Sanjida Chowdhury is a student of the 2017-18 academic year of the statistics department. The other accused, Tabassum Islam, is a student of the 2020-21 academic year of the finance and banking department. The victim is of the same department. The university administration has formed a five-member inquiry committee to look into the matter.