BCL activists torture Kushtia Univ student for over 4 hours in female hall

A first year student of Kushtia Islamic University has complained of being beaten up mercilessly by Bangladesh Chhatra League activists in a residential hall. A section of the ruling party activists led by university unit BCL vice president Sanjida Chowdhury confined the victim at a room of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina residential hall, alleged the victim.

In a written complaint to the hall provost and student advisor on Tuesday, the victim alleged that the BCL activists captured a video after taking her clothes off, harassed her and threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone. Hall’s provost Shamsul Haque confirmed Prothom Alo of the complaint.

The accused Sanjida Chowdhury is a student of statistics department of 2017-18 sessions. The other accused Tabassum is a student of finance department of 2020-21 sessions. The victim is also from the same department.