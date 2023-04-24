Md Sahabuddin sworn in as 22nd president of Bangladesh

Veteran freedom fighter and politician Md Sahabuddin was sworn in as the 22nd president of Bangladesh at an impressive ceremony in the packed and historic Durbar Hall of Bangabhaban this morning.

Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administered the oath of the office of the president here at 11:00am.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, cabinet members and several hundred distinguished guests attended the state ceremony.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain conducted the programme.

Earlier, wearing a black Mujib coat and a white panjabi, new President Sahabuddin, along with President Abdul Hamid and the Speaker entered the Durbar Hall at 10:55am.

A military band played ceremonial music at that time.