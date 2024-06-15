Foreign secretary meets Azerbaijan's deputy energy minister

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen paid a courtesy call on deputy minister of energy of Azerbaijan and chief executive officer (CEO) of the COP 29 (Conference of the Parties to UNFCCC) Elnur Sultanov Friday.

During the meeting Azerbaijan deputy minister for energy said Azerbaijan, as the next COP chair is working to ensure better climate financing for developing countries and to ensure that mechanisms already developed under the previous climate conferences, including Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Loss and Damage Fund, provide better outputs for the developing world.