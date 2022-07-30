Gas development fund: Intended for local exploration, used for import

Gas Development Fund (GDF) was set up with the money of customers for gas exploration and extraction. The fund is now being used to import liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The finance ministry on 6 July gave consent to provide state-owned Petrobangla a fund of Tk 20 billion as a loan for importing LNG.

This decision to divert money from the fund to import LNG has raised questions. Stakeholders think the emphasis of the authorities was never on gas exploration or extraction, rather on import. A huge sum of money is now being spent on import as the gas price soared in international market. Energy department is also suffering from fund crisis and now taking money from the GDF.