A woman and her son drowned and five others went missing after a boat capsized in the Nabaganga River in Narail's Kalia upazila on Friday night, reports UNB.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm when the boat with 17 people on board was going to Bahirdanga from Baghbari of Kalia municipality, according to Tasmeem, office-in-charge (OC) of Kalia police station.

The deceased were identified as Nazma Begum, 25, of Babupur village and her 3-year-old son Nashim.