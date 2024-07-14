Call for justice and recognition of 1971 Bangladesh genocide intensifies

Calls for justice and recognition of the 1971 Bangladesh genocide are intensifying, as highlighted in a recent international event.

‘Genocide 71,’ an initiative of Mukto Ashor and Bangladesh History Olympiad, organised the event that featured diverse voices emphasising the need for global acknowledgment and education about the atrocities committed by the West Pakistani army and their collaborators.

With eyewitness accounts and advocacy from human rights activists, researchers, and former legislators, the push for international recognition and justice for the victims of the genocide, which resulted in an estimated three million deaths, is gaining momentum.

A webinar titled “International Webinar on Bangladesh Genocide, Justice for the victims 53 years and counting!” was organised on Saturday. Mukto Ashor is a prominent non-governmental organisation from Bangladesh.

The webinar was hosted by Priyajit Debsarkar, an independent geopolitical analyst.