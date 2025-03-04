Mob lynching of two in Satkania: What has been learnt
Identities of two persons killed in mob beating in Satkania of Chattogram on Monday night have been revealed. They are Mohammad Nejam Uddin, 45, and Mohammad Saleq, 35.
Nejam Uddin is son of Mahmudul Haque of Madhyam Kanchana area of Kanchana union of the upazila, and Mohammad Salek is son of Abdur Rahman of Gurguri area of the same union. Two were killed in a mob lynching in Chhonkhola Paschimpara area of Eochiai union of Satkania on Monday night.
Zayed Hossain, secretary of Kanchana union of Satkania upazila of Jamaat-e-Islami, told Prothom Alo that the deceased were active workers of Jamaat. They were called to Eochiai area on the pretext of an arbitration meeting and killed in a planned way. The two were hit on the head repeatedly until their death was confirmed.
Locals said Nejam Uddin would not go to the area during the reign of Awami League. He returned home after the fall of Awami League on 5 August. Nejam, along with a group of youth on 4-5 CNG-run auto rickshaws, went to Chankhola Paschimpara area around 9:30 last night.
Seeing the entourage, an announcement was made in the mosque’s loudspeaker that robbers attacked the area. At the announcement, people gathered there. At one point, shots were fired targeting the locals. The angry locals beat up the group of youth, killing Nejam and Saleq on the spot. Three local residents and a trader were bullet hit. They are Obaidul Haque,22, Nasir Uddin, 38, Abbas Uddin, 38, and Mamunur Rashid, 45.
Nejam has alleged involvement with recent looting of fish enclosure and brick kiln of Eochiai union parishad’s former chairman and Awami League leader Nazrul Islam. Nazrul’s wife made written complaints to the DC office and other government offices over the looting. Some local leaders and activists of Jamaat claimed that Nejam and his followers were called to Eochiai union for an arbitration meeting and were beaten up by making announcements accusing them of robbery.
However, some residents of the area said Nejam had a conflict with another group in the area over establishing supremacy following 5 August. The two groups exchanged shooting at least twice. They suspect Nejam was attacked by that group.
Although Jamaat’s union secretary claimed the deceased persons to be active supporters of the party, upazila amir (chief) Mawlana Kamal Uddin said they are not listed activists of Jamaat. They might have loved Jamaat, as the party enjoys a wide support in Satkania-Lohagara constituency. Local administration should look after if the incident is planned or happened over establishing supremacy in the area.
Satkania police station’s office in charge Md Zahedul Islam told Prothom Alo that the law enforcement seized a pistol, eight bullet shells, and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from the spot. The deceased were sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for autopsy last night. The injured persons are receiving treatment at CMCH.
Zahedul said why the deceased persons went to the area at night and why they were beaten up are yet to be known. Investigation is underway.