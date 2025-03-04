Mob lynching of two in Satkania: What has been learnt

Identities of two persons killed in mob beating in Satkania of Chattogram on Monday night have been revealed. They are Mohammad Nejam Uddin, 45, and Mohammad Saleq, 35.

Nejam Uddin is son of Mahmudul Haque of Madhyam Kanchana area of ​​Kanchana union of the upazila, and Mohammad Salek is son of Abdur Rahman of Gurguri area of ​​the same union. Two were killed in a mob lynching in Chhonkhola Paschimpara area of ​​Eochiai union of Satkania on Monday night.

Zayed Hossain, secretary of Kanchana union of Satkania upazila of Jamaat-e-Islami, told Prothom Alo that the deceased were active workers of Jamaat. They were called to Eochiai area on the pretext of an arbitration meeting and killed in a planned way. The two were hit on the head repeatedly until their death was confirmed.