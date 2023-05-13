Geopolitical challenges call for strong regional framework

This two-day conference has been jointly organised by the foreign ministries of Bangladesh and India, along with India Foundation Singapore's S Rajaratnam School of International Studies. There were four theme-based sessions on Friday, the first day of the conference.

Former deputy national security advisor of India, Pankaj Saran, moderated the third session on the 'rise of a peaceful Indo-Pacific for a resilient global future'.

This former Indian high commissioner in Dhaka said that the Indian Ocean Conference is taking place at a time when Bangladesh can prepare to play a role in the region. For many years and for various reasons Bangladesh had been hesitant to speak out about the Indian Ocean region. So by organising this event in Dhaka, Bangladesh is giving out a significant message. It must be seen how regional cooperation complements national efforts.

According to Pankaj Saran, there had been a time when many questions arose concerning the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), its objectives, who was behind it, and so on. That phase is over and now many countries have accepted the IPS in their respective perspectives. The overall objective of IPS is inclusive. IPS is recognised as a legitimate geographical and political framework for the Indo-Pacific region.

Pankaj Saran said that the Indo-Pacific Outlook released by Bangladesh two weeks ago is interesting. It is significant for the region that Bangladesh finalised this outlook and made it public.

Senior fellow of the Australian National University's National Security College, David Brewster, said that there is a visible competition among the US, China and India centering the Indo-Pacific region. China is influencing countries that are not economically stable, with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This contributes to economic and political unrest in those countries.

David Brewster cited the example of the crisis in Maldives in 2018 and in Sri Lanka in 2022. He said Pakistan was on the brink a similar crisis with the China-Pakistan Corridor (CPEC).