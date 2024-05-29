Bay of Bengal is a platform for regional cooperation and competition

Tanvir Habib, lecturer from the University of Dhaka elaborated on the interests of major powers such as India, China, Japan, France, and Russia in the region. He noted India's particular understanding and strategic approach to the Bay of Bengal.

The moderator added to that the Bay of Bengal serves as a critical space for Indian naval operations, influencing both India's security and regional stability. He also highlighted about China's increasing interest in the bay and the Indian Ocean and the consequent geopolitical tensions.

Marjuka Binte Afzal, a lecturer from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), discussed traditional security concerns in the Bay of Bengal and highlighted Bangladesh's absence from naval exercises in the bay. She emphasized the importance of information sharing.

While questioning the health of the Bay of Bengal, the moderator pointed out the many ways the marine space is being polluted through plastic pollution, acidification and excessive heating of the sea. Rear Admiral Awal recognized the ecological aspect of the bay as a huge challenge. The Bay of Bengal has a rich marine eco-system. In order to protect the diverse biodiversity of the Bay of Bengal and its surroundings we need specific action, collaboration and huge investment.

The roundtable concluded with a unanimous recognition of Bangladesh as a maritime nation, a crucial acknowledgment of the country's extensive coastline and significant maritime resources. This recognition is not merely symbolic; it reflects the deep-seated realities of Bangladesh’s geography, economy, and strategic imperatives. The discussions underscored the necessity for Bangladesh to adopt a maritime-centric approach in its policy-making and strategic planning. This approach involves prioritizing maritime issues in national agendas, investing in the maritime sector, and enhancing naval capabilities to protect and leverage maritime resources effectively. Enhancing maritime security was identified as a cornerstone for maintaining stability in the Bay of Bengal.

The experts emphasized that robust maritime security measures are essential to safeguard against a range of threats. Strengthening the Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard, improving surveillance and intelligence capabilities, and fostering international naval cooperation were highlighted as critical steps in this direction. Moreover, fostering regional cooperation was deemed pivotal for achieving both security and economic aspirations. These cooperative efforts could take the form of joint naval exercises, information sharing, and coordinated responses to maritime challenges. By adopting a maritime-centric policy approach, enhancing security, and fostering regional cooperation, Bangladesh can ensure a stable and prosperous future, leveraging its maritime heritage to drive national development and regional stability.