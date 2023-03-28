Maximum three from a family allowed in bank boards

The cabinet has approved the draft bank company (amendment) bill-2023, limiting the number of directors from a family to three.

Currently, a maximum of four family members are allowed in the banks’ board of directors.

After final approval of the bill, there will not be more than three members from a family in the boards. Besides, the board members will need to put up collateral to avail loans.

Some more tough provisions have been included in the draft bill in an effort to contain irregularities in the banking sector.