Vessel bound for St. Martin's stuck on sandbar, over 500 passengers aboard

A vessel carrying more than 500 tourists, was stuck on an underwater sandbar en route St. Martin's Island in Cox’s Bazar on Saturday.

The vessel, MV Baro Awlia, after leaving Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, was trapped on a sandbar in Naikhongdia around 9:45am.

The authorities said when engine problems arose, the vessel took a break at the confluence of the Naf river and the Bay of Bengal. Later, with the help of a different engine, the vessel finally reached the St. Martin's jetty, one and a half hours after schedule.