‘Come to Sholashahar’: Wasim’s final Facebook post adorns the wall

A framed photograph of martyr Mohammad Wasim sits against a red backdrop. Beside it are five Facebook statuses posted from his profile, ‘Wasim Akram,’ during the July movement. They have been framed and hung on the wall. Despite the small font, the final status is easy to read. A three-word call to action. As if there was nothing more to say, no time to lose.

“Come to Sholashahar.”

Reading it two years later still sends a shiver down the spine. Hours after posting this on 16 July, 2024, Wasim was shot dead during the anti-quota movement in Chattogram’s Sholashahar.

The last house at the end of a brick road near the high school in the area of Cox’s Bazar’s Pekua belongs to Wasim’s family. The roads surrounding their one-storey house are currently submerged in floodwaters. When the correspondent waded through the water to reach the house last Tuesday, Wasim’s mother, Josna Begum, came out to speak.