NBR officials' strike continues since morning, work suspended

A work abstention is currently underway at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) building in Agargaon of Dhaka, in protest against the ordinance issued to dissolve the NBR.

Most of the customs and tax officials and employees have gathered on the ground floor near the main entrance of the NBR building. The two main entry gates remain closed.

This has been the situation since 9:00 am today, Sunday. This has effectively halted all operations at the NBR. The protest has been continuing for several days under the banner of the NBR Reform Unity Council.