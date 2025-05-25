NBR impasses must be solved promptly

If institutional reforms are to be carried out, all stakeholders must be involved with mutual trust. Both positive and negative reactions should be anticipated in advance. Otherwise, the current deadlock at the National Board of Revenue (NBR) stands as proof of an impending systemic collapse.

Until Saturday, officials had been observing a pen-down protest. From today, Sunday, they have announced a complete strike. Such a deadlock is never desirable in an institution responsible for internal revenue collection.

On 12 May, the government issued an ordinance to abolish the NBR and the Internal Resources Division, replacing them with two new departments, one for revenue policy and another for revenue management. Since then, NBR officers and employees have been observing a work strike. As a result, not only are people suffering due to service disruptions, but revenue collection is also being affected.