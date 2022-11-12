Authentic news strengthens democracy: Matiur Rahman

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman has said authentic news strengthens democracy which plays role in advancing the country and in the course the people comes out victorious.

"Prothom Alo always publishes the truth. The media all over the world is struggling to wangle freedom to publish the truth. Prothom Alo will continue publishing the truth under any circumstances in the future," Prothom Alo editor added.

Matiur Rahman made these remarks at a reception event at the Grand Ballroom of Radission Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Saturday to mark the 24th founding anniversary of Prothom Alo.

With a slogan 'Prothom Alo 24 in truth and news' the Bangla daily is organising various events in Dhaka and outside to mark its 24th founding anniversary.