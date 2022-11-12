Authentic news strengthens democracy: Matiur Rahman

Gram Barta Prokashika was published from Kumarkhali in 1863. Standing in the press of this newspaper, Matiur Rahman said articles were written against the British administration and the repression of the landlords. Attacks were carried out against this newspaper for publishing the truth. People protested against these attacks and Lalon Shah along with his followers built up a resistance. In the face of these attacks, Gram Barta Prokashika was closed down again and again and the newspaper finally could not survive. The newspaper was shut.
At the beginning of his speech, Matiur Rahman remembers Transcom Group's late chairman Latifur Rahman.
He said 5 million people reads Prothom Alo's print newspaper daily. Prothom Alo.com is No 1 Bangla website in the world. Facebook page followers of Prothom Alo are about 19 million.
Matiur Rahman said this progress of Prothom Alo has been possible as the readers are with this newspaper. Prothom Alo does not publish any news without verification. It always publishes the truth. The media all over the world is struggling to wangle freedom to reveal the truth. This is the time for journalism. At this time, the media has to carry out its duty in a bid to reveal the truth.
With the support of readers, Prothom Alo will go on publishing the true news in print, online and digital platforms, Matiur Rahman noted.
He said Prothom Alo is not mere a newspaper, but also one of the largest media in the world. Prothom Alo has one expectation, one goal: the victory of Bangladesh.
Matiur Rahman recently went to Prothom Alo's Char in Kurigram and Kumarkhali in Kushtia on the occasion of founding anniversary of Prothom Alo. The stories of visiting Kurigram and Kushtia were screened at the Prothom Alo reception event.
Matiur Rahman tells the story of how 'Prothom Alo Char' came into being after the area was affected by floods in 1999. Prothom Alo and its Bondhushava went to distribute reliefs in that char. Prothom Alo has been with the success of the people of this char for the last two decades. Prothom Alo also established school 'Alo'r Pathshala' in this char in 2004. Prothom Alo Trust is running six such schools in the affected areas of the country.
Matiur Rahman said if news is published against the powerful people, they take stance against the newspaper.
He said the people are in favour of independence of newspaper. Lalon said speak the truth, follow the right path, Oh, my mind. The newspaper in Bangladesh has been trying to publish the truth. Prothom Alo will remain committed to publishing the truth.