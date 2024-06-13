Sessions held on assessing effectiveness of gender equity movement in schools

Plan International Bangladesh in collaboration with the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education Bangladesh (DSHE) held an event on monitoring the impact of the gender equity movement in school (GEMS).

The event was held in the city’s CIRDAP auditorium where presentation of results of qualitative evaluation research work was showcased.

Since 2013, Plan International Bangladesh and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) have been working closely to carry forward the Generation Breakthrough project alongside DSHE.GEMS curriculum has been adopted and contextualized by Plan International Bangladesh under a project of UNFPA since 2013, said a press release.

Speaking as a chief guest, DSHE’s director general professor Nehal Ahmed said, “We need to raise concerns and voices to make significant positive changes in adolescent’s life from the very early stage of their cognitive development. We have to take a strong stand and work together to apply the gender equity and violence prevention curriculum in schools efficiently. This intervention should advance more in line with Plan’s goal and initiatives”.