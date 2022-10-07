PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday paid rich tributes and offered prayers at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara.

Accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, the prime minister this morning offered Fateha and joined a munajat (prayer) seeking eternal peace of departed souls of Father of the Nation and other martyrs of 15 August, 1975 carnage.