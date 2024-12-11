Toby Cadman hopes India will extradite Hasina

Toby Cadman, a UK lawyer and adviser to the Special Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), has hoped that India would extradite ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina showing respect to the judicial system of Bangladesh.

“India is a democratic country and they are respectful to the law. So, if Sheikh Hasina is convicted, India will send Sheikh Hasina back to the country respecting the judicial system of Bangladesh,” he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with the Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam and officials of the investigating team of ICT.

He said since there is a relation between Bangladesh and India he doesn’t want to give any advance reaction on what decision India will take regarding Hasina.

Cadman said there should be no political interference in the work of the prosecutor team with whom he is working.