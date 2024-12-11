International crimes tribunal
Toby Cadman hopes India will extradite Hasina
Toby Cadman, a UK lawyer and adviser to the Special Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), has hoped that India would extradite ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina showing respect to the judicial system of Bangladesh.
“India is a democratic country and they are respectful to the law. So, if Sheikh Hasina is convicted, India will send Sheikh Hasina back to the country respecting the judicial system of Bangladesh,” he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with the Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam and officials of the investigating team of ICT.
He said since there is a relation between Bangladesh and India he doesn’t want to give any advance reaction on what decision India will take regarding Hasina.
Cadman said there should be no political interference in the work of the prosecutor team with whom he is working.
He said he had consultation with the United Nations, the UK Government, the US Government and the European Union who were fully supportive of him. “They are hopeful that the rule of law will be restored in Bangladesh through this trial.”
“As a British lawyer, my only work is to assist the prosecutors’ team so that the trial is conducted maintaining international standard and transparent process. Whether the accused (Sheikh Hasina) will be sentenced to death or released is the matter of the court,” he said.
Asked whether there is any scope to take the case to the International Criminal Court, Toby said, "First of all, Bangladesh is a member of the International Criminal Court. If Bangladesh fails and expresses its inability to conduct this trial for any reason, then the International Criminal Court has jurisdiction, it can conduct the trial on its own. The way it is being done with Putin and Netanyahu. However, the International Criminal Court is not the solution to all problems.”
“I want to tell the people of Bangladesh that you will have to have patience over this trial so that the prosecutor team and the investigation agency can conduct the trial process well. This time the trial process is very important,” he said.
Cadman visited Bangladesh after the fall of the Awami League-led government through a mass uprising and he met the Chief Adviser Dr. Yunus on 2 September.