Bangladesh-China relations to reach a new height with PM’s upcoming Beijing tour: CPC minister

The diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and China saw a significant qualitative rise during China president Xi Jinping's official visit to Bangladesh in October 2016, said Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

“Prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming visit to Beijing too will mark an exceptional rise in the relations between the two countries,” he underscored.

The CPC minister made the remarks while addressing a seminar organised by the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on the future of the relations between the two countries at a Dhaka hotel Tuesday morning.

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen was the moderator of the seminar.

Leaders of the governing Awami League, de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and several allies of the 14-party alliance, business leaders, former diplomats and international analysts joined the seminar.