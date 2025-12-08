41pc people satisfied with reforms, 37pc dissatisfied

A large section of people is satisfied with the reform activities of the interim government formed after the July mass uprising. At the same time, a large section of people is dissatisfied. A segment said they are neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.

This opinion has emerged in the “National Public Opinion Survey-2025 on Important Socio-Political Issues,” conducted at the initiative of Prothom Alo.

The survey was conducted for Prothom Alo by the non-governmental research organisation Keymakers Consulting Limited.

One question in the survey asked, “How satisfied are you with the reform activities of the interim government following the July mass uprising?”

In response, 8.6 per cent of respondents said they were extremely satisfied. 32.8 per cent said they were somewhat satisfied. It is seen that 41.4 per cent of people are satisfied with the reforms.

On the other hand, 21.2 per cent of people said they were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied. 25.1 per cent of people said they were somewhat dissatisfied. And 11.7 per cent of people said they were extremely dissatisfied. As a result, the rate of people who are dissatisfied is 36.8 per cent.