Long-distance bus services resume from Benapole after 6 days

After a six-day suspension, long-distance bus services from Benapole have resumed.

The services resumed on Thursday evening at 6:30pm, with buses now operating from the Benapole Checkpost Land Port Bus Terminal, said Mizanur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole Transport Manager Association.

The resumption followed successful discussions between the transport ministry and land port authority chairman Manzarul Mannan, Rahman added.

He explained that the issue began on 7 November when the upazila administration inaugurated a new municipal bus terminal at Kagojpukur in Benapole.

Passengers had to be dropped off at the Kagojpukur terminal late at night, leading to disputes between transport owners and workers.