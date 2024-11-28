Long-distance bus services resume from Benapole after 6 days
After a six-day suspension, long-distance bus services from Benapole have resumed.
The services resumed on Thursday evening at 6:30pm, with buses now operating from the Benapole Checkpost Land Port Bus Terminal, said Mizanur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole Transport Manager Association.
The resumption followed successful discussions between the transport ministry and land port authority chairman Manzarul Mannan, Rahman added.
He explained that the issue began on 7 November when the upazila administration inaugurated a new municipal bus terminal at Kagojpukur in Benapole.
Passengers had to be dropped off at the Kagojpukur terminal late at night, leading to disputes between transport owners and workers.
This conflict resulted in the suspension of all long-distance bus operations since 23 November.
Ziaur Rahman, manager of Benapole Royal Dutch Transport, said the transport owners' association and labour organisations had resolved their demands after meetings with the shipping adviser and the chairman of the land port.
“All long-distance AC buses will now operate from the Benapole Checkpost Land Port Bus Terminal,” he said.
Benapole Land Port deputy director Sajib Nazir said the bus terminal gate had reopened following instructions from Land Port Authority chairman.
The suspension of bus services, from 23 November to 28 November, had caused significant inconvenience for passengers.