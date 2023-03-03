Number of women more in population census, less on voter list

According to the EC, the number of voters in the country until 2 March is 119,151,440. Of them the number of male voters is 60,445,724 and 58,704,879 are the female and 837 are hijra voters. That means, the number of male voters is 17,40,845 more than the female voters though the number of females is 16,34,382 more than males, says the latest population census published in August last year.

“We hope this will be a flawless voter list and we will be able to organise the next (12th) parliamentary election based on this,” said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal after publishing the list at Nirbachan Bhaban (election commission building) in Agagaon, Dhaka, on Thursday morning.

Speaking at the same programme, election commissioner Begum Rasheda Sultana said, “I haven’t heard anything against the voter list so far.”

But people involved with the electoral process said the rate of increase in the number of voters is more than the population growth rate and more male than female voters. This raises doubts. It is not possible to hold a fair election if the voter list is not correct, they added.

