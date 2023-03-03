Number of women more in population census, less on voter list

According to the EC, the number of voters in the country until 2 March is 119,151,440. Of them the number of male voters is 60,445,724 and 58,704,879 are the female and 837 are hijra voters. That means, the number of male voters is 17,40,845 more than the female voters though the number of females is 16,34,382 more than males, says the latest population census published in August last year.
“We hope this will be a flawless voter list and we will be able to organise the next (12th) parliamentary election based on this,” said Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal after publishing the list at Nirbachan Bhaban (election commission building) in Agagaon, Dhaka, on Thursday morning.
Speaking at the same programme, election commissioner Begum Rasheda Sultana said, “I haven’t heard anything against the voter list so far.”
But people involved with the electoral process said the rate of increase in the number of voters is more than the population growth rate and more male than female voters. This raises doubts. It is not possible to hold a fair election if the voter list is not correct, they added.
As per the latest population census published in August 2022, the population in Bangladesh is 165,158,616 and according to the EC, the number of voters in the country until 2 March is 119,151,440. The population growth rate is 1.22 and the voter increase rate is 5.18.
However, election commissioner Md. Anisur Rahman claimed that the growth of voters is concomitant to the population growth rate.
The experts, however, said if the voter growth rate exceeds the population growth rate, it creates suspicion about possible inclusion of fake voters.
Though this voter list will be used in the 12th parliamentary election, anyone can be a voter until announcement of the election schedule.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Badiul Alam Majumder, secretary to Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN), a civic platform, said, “The most reliable voter list was prepared in 2007. Then the number voters was higher. Since then different types of discrepancies are found in the voter lists. The main reason of this is not updating the list by visiting homes.”
He further said, “Questions are raised over a voter list when less number of female voters gets enlisted. The opportunity for female voters to get enlisted decreases if it is not updated visiting every house.”
Hijra voters
The number of hijra voters has also increased in a year from 454 to 837. But the number is not practical, said Joya Shikder, president of ‘Somporker Naya Setu’, an organisation that works to ensure rights of transgender people.
She also said the hijra community people want to get enlisted as ‘hijra’ not transgender. “That’s why many chose not to be a voter.”
Record in voter growth rate
Despite slashing the names of deceased people, the number of voters has increased by 58,64,430, a growth of almost four times than the last year. The number of voters grew by 15,66,000 last year.
Explaining the reason of voter growth, National Identity Registration Wing director general AKM Humayun Kabir said, “Many people could not get registered during the Covid-19 pandemic. They became voters later. Besides, many expatriates returned to the country during the pandemic and registered their names in the voter list.”