VC’s sons, niece get job, wife’s vehicle on hire

Two sons of professor Md Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan, vice chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University in Dhaka, currently work as officers at his university with the younger one joining as section officer four months ago, while seven more officials of the university, who were from the VC’s district Narsingdi, also joined in various posts at the time. The VC even rented out his wife's vehicle to a university project for a year.

Allegations also surface against the VC of providing work to a contractor firm with no experience to build a greenhouse on the campus at a cost of 120 million taka. The contractor firm faced no action and was paid their bills. When the government directed everyone to maintain austerity to reduce public expenditure, the VC spent 3 million taka to beatify his residence at the time. Besides, details on income and expenditure on organising the agriculture cluster admission test held two years ago are yet to be submitted.

A Prothom Alo investigation as well as reviews of documents revealed these allegations.

Teachers and officials at the university said the VC continues in irregularities, misusing his power. As a result, meritorious and higher CGPA (cumulative grade point average) scoring students were not recruited as teachers and officials at the university, while blessed by the VC candidates with low CGPA job the jobs. As the VC preferred his district, candidates from other areas were deprived, affecting the university activities. VC professor Shahidur Rashid Bhuiyan, however, told Prothom Alo that competent candidates have gotten the job at the university and he has recruited teachers and officials with honesty.