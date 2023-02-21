Bangladesh missions abroad observe Int'l Mother Language Day

To mark the 21st February, the embassy in collaboration with the Korean National Commission for UNESCO (KNCU) organised a programme at the KNCU premises in Seoul.

Senior officials from the Korean National Commission for UNESCO, ambassadors and other diplomats from different embassies, members of civil society, members of different social and cultural organisations and the representatives of the leading print and electric media took part in the event.

During the event, ambassador Delwar Hossain delivered opening remarks and the secretary general of the Korean National Commission for UNESCO Kyung Koo Han delivered welcome remarks.