Bangladesh missions abroad observe Int'l Mother Language Day

Republic of Korea
To mark the 21st February, the embassy in collaboration with the Korean National Commission for UNESCO (KNCU) organised a programme at the KNCU premises in Seoul.
Senior officials from the Korean National Commission for UNESCO, ambassadors and other diplomats from different embassies, members of civil society, members of different social and cultural organisations and the representatives of the leading print and electric media took part in the event.
During the event, ambassador Delwar Hossain delivered opening remarks and the secretary general of the Korean National Commission for UNESCO Kyung Koo Han delivered welcome remarks.
In his opening remarks, Ambassador Delwar Hossain paid profound tribute to the language martyrs of 1952. He also recalled with deep reverence the outstanding contribution of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in organising the Language Movement in 1952 and subsequently steering the nation to independence in 1971.
In his remarks, the secretary-general of KNCU Kyung Koo Han referred to the commonality in the history of the two countries’ struggle to preserve the dignity of their respective mother languages. He underscored the need for concerted international efforts in the promotion and protection of the mother languages and cultural heritages.
Japan
The embassy of Bangladesh, Tokyo celebrated the Shaheed Dibash and International Mother Language Day today (21 February 2023) with due respect, solemnity and enthusiasm. Events organised to mark the day was inaugurated in the early morning with offering of floral wreath at the altar of the temporary Shaheed Minar located at the embassy premises. Expatriate Bangladeshis and invited Japanese friends of Bangladesh along with embassy officials attended the program.
Ambassador Shahabuddin Ahmed hoisted the national flag at half-mast along with rendition of national anthem at the embassy premises. 01 (one) minute of silence was observed in memory of the Language Martyrs, who sacrificed their life to establish the right of our mother tongue, Bangla, in 1952.
Later, the programme resumed indoors with offering special prayer (munajat) for the salvation of the souls of the Language Martyrs and Martyrs of Liberation War. Prayer was also offered for the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family members, for the wellbeing of the expatriate Bangladeshi community and for the peace and prosperity of the country.
In his remarks, ambassador Shahabuddin paid solemn tribute to the Language Martyrs Salam, Barkat, Rafique, Jabbar and many more unknown heroes for their supreme sacrifices for which we attained the right to use mother tongue.
He paid profound respect and gratitude to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who emerged as a leader through 1952 to 1971 and gave us an independent country where we can speak freely in Bangla.
The Ambassador also remembered all his family members with deep respect, including Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib, who embraced martyrdom on the fateful night of 15 August 1975.