‘Slow down the internet a little’: Quader-Palak conversation played at Tribunal

He presented arguments for the third consecutive day on Sunday before International Crimes Tribunal-2, headed by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury.

The other two members of the three-member tribunal are Judge Md Manjurul Bashid and Judge Nur Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

Early in Sunday’s proceedings, the tribunal played an audio recording of a telephone conversation between Obaidul Quader and Zunaid Ahmed Palak. In the recording, Quader is heard saying, “Slow down the internet a little.”

Palak replies, “Shall I get permission from the Leader?”

“Get it,” Quader responds.

Palak then says, “You know, it has been said that unless she says...” Quader subsequently instructs him to ask Sheikh Hasina and then slow down the internet.