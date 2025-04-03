Chief Adviser arrives in Bangkok to join BIMSTEC Summit

Thai Minister in Attendance Jiraporn Shinduprai received the Bangladesh chief adviser at the airport.

During his visit to Bangkok, Professor Yunus will speak at the BIMSTEC summit.

He will also hold bilateral talks with the leaders of BIMSTEC member states.

Muhammad Yunus will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit on Friday as well.

He will also be present at two MoUs signing ceremonies during the summit.