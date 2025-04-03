Chief Adviser arrives in Bangkok to join BIMSTEC Summit
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus arrived in Bangkok on Thursday to join the sixth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit.
“A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the chief adviser and his entourage members landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok around 12:00 pm local time,” CA’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.
Thai Minister in Attendance Jiraporn Shinduprai received the Bangladesh chief adviser at the airport.
During his visit to Bangkok, Professor Yunus will speak at the BIMSTEC summit.
He will also hold bilateral talks with the leaders of BIMSTEC member states.
Muhammad Yunus will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit on Friday as well.
He will also be present at two MoUs signing ceremonies during the summit.
The BIMSTEC chairmanship will officially be handed over to the Bangladesh chief adviser on Friday.
He is expected to return home on Friday night.
The BIMSTEC summit is being held at Bangkok in Thailand, from 2-4 April focusing on seven key pillars of regional cooperation: Trade, Investment and Development; Environment and Climate Change; Security; Agriculture and Food Security; People-to-People Contact; Science, Technology, and Innovation; and Connectivity.