Closure notice for schools, colleges in two divisions, some dists
The authorities have decided to keep shut the educational institutions in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions on Saturday, due to the ongoing heat wave.
Besides, all secondary schools, colleges, madrasahs and vocational institutes will remain closed in Dhaka, Tangail, Chandpur, Rangpur, Kurigram, Dinajpur, and Nilphamari districts.
The education ministry issued a press release in this regard on Friday, saying that the decision came against the backdrop of the meteorological department’s forecast on a severe heat wave for the day.
Meanwhile, the primary and mass education ministry said the primary schools will reopen on Sunday, but will operate until 11:30am. Also, the pre-primary schools will remain closed until further notice.