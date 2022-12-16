No scope to see Shaheenbagh incident as security threat: Foreign Secretary

Ambassador Haas visited the residence of Sanjida Islam, coordinator of Mayer Daak, an organisation of the relatives of the victims of enforced disappearance, at Shaheenbagh in the capital city on Wednesday morning.

Sanjida is the sister of BNP leader Sajedul Islam Sumon, who was reportedly disappeared in 2013.

Peter Haas was intercepted and confronted by members of another organisation, Maayer Kanna - a platform of family members of victims of earlier regimes, specifically the administration of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

The US Ambassador met Foreign Minister Momen on emergency basis at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs right after the incident.