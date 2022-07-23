Food minister vows to prevent food waste

Food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Saturday urged the people of the country to eat nutritious rice and prevent food waste, reports UNB.

“Rice is being wasted by cutting coarse rice to turn them into fine rice and thus rice is losing nutrition. People should be careful about preventing food waste,” he said.

Sadhan Chandra Majumder made these remarks while addressing a views exchange meeting with the officials of Central Storage Depot in Chattogram’s Halishahar.