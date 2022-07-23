Bangladesh

Food minister vows to prevent food waste

Prothom Alo English Desk
Food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder
Food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Saturday urged the people of the country to eat nutritious rice and prevent food waste, reports UNB.

“Rice is being wasted by cutting coarse rice to turn them into fine rice and thus rice is losing nutrition. People should be careful about preventing food waste,” he said.

Sadhan Chandra Majumder made these remarks while addressing a views exchange meeting with the officials of Central Storage Depot in Chattogram’s Halishahar.

Sadhan said that rice import by private companies has started. “Importers will bring rice that people want. No one will be allowed to import substandard rice.”

The minister added that those traders who didn’t provide rice to government depots even after signing agreements will be punished for at least a year.

“The government will sign agreements with the rice traders once again. Doing business will become tough for those who won’t follow the agreement,” he added.

The minister said that his ministry has won the Jatiya Shuddhachar Puroshkar due to tireless efforts of food ministry officials. He urged them to maintain the reputation by working with honesty and devotion.

Food secretary Md Ismail Hossain, director general (dg) of food directorate Md Shakhawat Hossain, and other food ministry officials and leaders of different trade bodies were present at the meeting.

