Food minister vows to prevent food waste

Sadhan said that rice import by private companies has started. “Importers will bring rice that people want. No one will be allowed to import substandard rice.”
The minister added that those traders who didn’t provide rice to government depots even after signing agreements will be punished for at least a year.
“The government will sign agreements with the rice traders once again. Doing business will become tough for those who won’t follow the agreement,” he added.
The minister said that his ministry has won the Jatiya Shuddhachar Puroshkar due to tireless efforts of food ministry officials. He urged them to maintain the reputation by working with honesty and devotion.
Food secretary Md Ismail Hossain, director general (dg) of food directorate Md Shakhawat Hossain, and other food ministry officials and leaders of different trade bodies were present at the meeting.